First execution in Arizona since 2014 scheduled for man who killed ASU student

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first execution in Arizona in eight years is now scheduled after the Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant on Tuesday afternoon, state prosecutors said. Clarence Dixon, who was convicted 20 years ago of the long-time cold case murder of an ASU student, is set to be put to death on May 10.

This will be the first execution in Arizona since 2014, when Joseph Rudolph Wood III was executed at Florence State Prison. Wood was convicted of shooting his estranged girlfriend and her father in 1989. He was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours and some have referred to it as a “botched” execution since it appeared he gasped for air and convulsed during the last 25 minutes.

Earlier this year, state prosecutors said they hoped to get execution warrants for Dixon and Frank Atwood. On Jan. 7, 1978, Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old ASU student, was raped, strangled, and stabbed to death in her Tempe apartment. The case went cold until 20 years later when a Tempe detective re-opened Bowdoin’s case. Using DNA profiling, detectives were able to pinpoint Dixon as the suspect, who was already serving a life sentence for a 1986 sexual assault conviction. In 2002, Dixon was indicted for Bowdoin’s murder, and a jury found him guilty and sentenced him to death.

“I made a promise to Arizona voters that people who commit the ultimate crime get the ultimate punishment,” said Brnovich said in a statement. “I will continue to fight every day for justice for victims, their families, and our communities.”

More than 100 inmates in Arizona are on death row, and 20 have exhausted all their appeals, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Most death row crimes date back to the 1970s and early 80s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.