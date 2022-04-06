3 arrested after drive-by shooting in west Phoenix; 7 guns found

Your Life
By Peter Valencia
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three people were arrested, and seven guns were taken after a drive-by shooting in west Phoenix Tuesday night.

DPS detectives got word of a drive-by shooting near 101st Avenue and Mariposa Street, just south of Camelback Road, around 7 p.m. Investigators say the suspects fired 14 shots, hitting a car and a building with people inside. No one was hurt, but the suspects ran off before authorities arrived.

Investigators say the suspects ended up at a home, and law enforcement surrounded the residence. DPS says another suspect was seen running off again after leaving a stolen gun but was arrested later. The other two suspects inside the house walked out after DPS called a SWAT team. Detectives say the owner of the suspect vehicle was able to get away briefly but was arrested along with another suspect driving a stolen Dodge Durango.

DPS says two search warrants ended with seven firearms, a car, and “numerous rounds of ammunition” being confiscated. Deputies interviewed the five suspects, but only three were arrested. They face charges related to auto theft, running from law enforcement, and a drive-by shooting. Their names have not been released.

