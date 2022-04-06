2 Arizona Nissan dealerships ordered to pay more than $500K for false advertising prices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Nissan dealerships have been ordered to pay more than half-a-million dollars after allegedly engaging in false advertising pricing. It comes at a time when used car prices are at record-highs.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says ABC Nissan in Phoenix and Pinnacle Nissan in Scottsdale would both advertise a low price online but then refuse to sell those vehicles for the advertised price. State officials say the dealerships would tell customers that they needed to buy certain “add-on” accessories like extended warranty, protective coatings, or window tint. Those costs add up to thousands of dollars, even as the average costs of new vehicles are up around 12% to around $46,000, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Both dealerships are owned by Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, which has denied the allegations.

The AG’s office says Pinnacle Nissan was ordered to pay $305,000 in restitution, and ABC Nissan was ordered to pay $100,000. After penalties and attorney fees, the total ends at over $500,000.

Part of the agreement includes that those dealers “provide transparency regarding add-on accessories” and provide more accurate pricing information. That means they’ll have to include all of those fees in their advertised prices. As the law requires, they have also been ordered to remove sales calls from calling lists correctly.

Anyone who believes they were misled or harmed by the dealerships’ practices should contact the AG’s office to file a complaint. Claims are being accepted until July 31, 2022.

