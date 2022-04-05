Truck driver accused in deadly Surprise crash admitted to daily fentanyl use

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A truck driver faces a charge of reckless manslaughter after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Surprise on Monday morning. The wreck happened at about 11 a.m. at a traffic signal near Grand and 163rd avenues. DPS troopers arrested Dewey Sigler, 57, at the scene.

According to court documents, Sigler was driving a rented Penske box truck that hit a Toyota car. The crash pushed the Toyota off the road; two people inside were hurt, according to DPS. Sigler’s truck then hit a Nissan Altima, killing the driver. After that, the Penske truck then hit a semi truck.

Court records say first responders tried to treat Sigler in the back of the DPS vehicle, but he was slumped over. He began complaining of a possible heart attack and was taken to the hospital, where he was given Narcan, which can reverse the symptoms of an opioid overdose. Sigler reportedly told the medical staff that he takes about 10 fentanyl pills every day. DPS troopers said they found 30 pills, “presumably fentanyl,” in Sigler’s bag.

According to court documents, Sigler’s toxicology report showed “a presumptive positive for methamphetamines.” Investigators are waiting for the results of additional blood tests.

Sigler was released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and drug charges.

