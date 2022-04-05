New study details possible changes, improvements to reversible lanes on 7th Avenue and 7th Street

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you drive in central Phoenix, chances are you’ve seen the reversible lanes on 7th Avenue and 7th Street where certain hours of the day that lane is used for different functions. It’s long caused confusion among drivers, and now a new study by the City with a consulting firm points out possible changes and improvements that could be coming to the roadway.

Drive on 7th Ave and 7th Street during the morning or afternoon commute, and you’ll see cars often making left turns or waiting in the reversible lanes when they shouldn’t. That has Phoenix drivers speaking out about the reversible lanes.

“I hate it. Just simply put, I hate it,” said Jeanette Stevens, who drives in the area often.

“It’s also irritating when people do want to turn left, and they just stop traffic, and then that can cause an accident,” said Augustin Angulo. The reversible lanes make it so both 7th Avenue and 7th Street turn into north or southbound lanes only during peak rush hours to and from downtown Phoenix, but often drivers don’t realize that’s what’s happening.

“A lot of people that come from out of state, they don’t know about that,” said Angulo. A newly published study by the City of Phoenix and a consulting firm details issues and improvements with the reversible lanes. The study concludes “at a minimum, it is recommended that the city remove and replace the existing static reversible lane signs along the two corridors.”

That would take away these current signs and replace them with digital signs that are simplified and can change. “Anything otherwise than what’s there now because it takes everybody’s eyes off the road,” said Stevens.

The study also suggests several other improvements and operations changes including widening the reversible lanes, improving the intersections, upgrading the striping on the road, and replacing in-lane bus stops with bus bays instead. One other possible strategy discussed in the study is cameras for turn violations, much like the cameras you see at intersections for red light violations and speeding.

The study still found the lanes to be effective and support traffic impact and demand but is adamant the city improve the signs and enforcement. Drivers aren’t so sure.

“I don’t think it should be a thing anymore, basically. That’s what I believe,” said Angulo.

There’s also a cost component to all of this--the recommended improvements would cost tens of millions of dollars each for 7th Avenue and 7th Street. This study breaks down the issues and recommended solutions, but no word on if or when any of this will take place.

To read the full study, click here.

