Missing Indiana couple was heading to Tucson, might have gone through Tonopah

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are searching for an Indiana couple reported missing in the Nevada desert in late March. According to the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Ronnie Barker and 69-year-old Beverly Barker were on a road trip on the west coast when they disappeared. Their trip took them from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona on March 26 to visit friends. Based on cellphone data, the two were near Dyer, Nevada, about 3.5 hours northwest of Las Vegas, on March 27.

The ECSO said they may have also visited the Coaldale area on March 28, a mining town about 40 miles west of Tonopah, but a family member posted on social media that this account is unsubstantiated.

“They went dark the evening of Sunday the 27th,” their nephew, Travis Peters wrote on Facebook.

“After leaving Oregon they were going to stay in the Fallon, NV area however their cell signals/computer tablet signals last ‘pinged’ in an area near Dyer, NV which is nearly 170 miles farther south than where they were planning on staying. Their next planned stop was overnighting at Nellis, AFB outside Las Vegas, then they were continuing to meet their friends in Tucson on Tuesday evening,” Peters wrote.

Peters said the couple’s vehicle was seen passing through Luning, Nevada on Sunday evening. The Barkers were driving a white 2015 Sunseeker RV with black decals and Indiana plates: C128H. The vehicle was towing a white 2020 Kia Soul with Indiana plates: FL211A, police said.

“Both parties have medical issues,” police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office at 775-485-6370.

