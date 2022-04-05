Your Life
Man arrested in connection to Sacramento mass shooting spent time in Arizona prison

A man whose arrest is linked to the Sacramento mass shooting did more than 18 months in an Arizona prison for probation violations.
By David Baker and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sacramento police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting that killed six people in Sacramento and records show he did time in Arizona. Police said they booked 26-year-old Dandrae Martin as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.

Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

Documents show Martin served more than 18 months in an Arizona prison for probation violations from two cases. He was convicted of felony aggravated assault in 2016 and a conviction on a marijuana charge in 2018. Court records show he pleaded guilty to punching, kicking and choking a woman in a hotel room when she refused to work for him as a prostitute. He was released from prison in Arizona in November of 2020.

Police say Martin wasn’t the only gunman who opened fire as bars were closing and people were filling the streets near the California Capitol on Sunday around 2 a.m. Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive and looking at video and pictures of a fight that broke out right before the shooting to see if it’s connected. Police said it’s a complex investigation.

Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

The fallen included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

