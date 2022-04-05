Your Life
Man accused of touching, exposing himself on Southwest flight from Seattle to Phoenix

Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in trouble with the law after investigators said he touched himself and exposed himself to the woman sitting next to him on a flight to Phoenix. On Saturday, shortly after takeoff from Seattle onboard Southwest Flight 3814, Antonio Sherrodd McGarity pulled down his pants, exposed himself and touched himself, federal agents said. He touched himself four different times during the flight, the FBI said. When he fell asleep, the woman sitting next to him, who saw it all, got up and told the flight crew about what happened, according to federal documents.

When the flight landed in Phoenix, agents interviewed McGarity and he admitted to what happened, the FBI said. According to court records, he didn’t think what he was doing made the woman next to him uncomfortable. McGarity faces felony charges for violating obscenity laws, detectives said. He faces up to 90 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

