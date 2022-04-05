Your Life
Major deadline for Maricopa County attorney candidates passes

Candidates have until April 4 to get the thousands of signatures needed to appear on the primary ballot.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three Republicans and one Democrat appeared to qualify for the ballot in the August primary election for Maricopa County Attorney. The candidates had until 5 p.m. on Monday to file the more than 4,000 signatures needed to reserve a spot on the ballot.

They had little time to collect the signatures from registered voters because the race started two weeks ago with the resignation of Allister Adel. Republicans Anni Foster, Gina Godbehere, and Rachel Mitchell appeared to have made the cut. Julie Gunnigle, the lone Democrat running, quickly secured enough online signatures nearly two weeks ago.

Maricopa County Attorney candidate says she won’t enforce new abortion bill

There is a ten-day window to challenge the authenticity of the signatures. Anyone seeking to run as a write-in candidate still has until June 23rd to qualify.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

