Major deadline for Maricopa County attorney candidates passes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three Republicans and one Democrat appeared to qualify for the ballot in the August primary election for Maricopa County Attorney. The candidates had until 5 p.m. on Monday to file the more than 4,000 signatures needed to reserve a spot on the ballot.

They had little time to collect the signatures from registered voters because the race started two weeks ago with the resignation of Allister Adel. Republicans Anni Foster, Gina Godbehere, and Rachel Mitchell appeared to have made the cut. Julie Gunnigle, the lone Democrat running, quickly secured enough online signatures nearly two weeks ago.

There is a ten-day window to challenge the authenticity of the signatures. Anyone seeking to run as a write-in candidate still has until June 23rd to qualify.

