Litchfield Park family captures brush fire along I-17 on camera during drive home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Intense new video shows just how close a brush fire got to one valley family driving southbound on the I-17 Sunday afternoon near Sunset Point. The fire caused an 11-mile backup near Black Canyon City over the weekend. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

As the smoke and flames got closer and closer to Jesse Meneses’ truck, he said his two kids in the back seat were amazed by what they were seeing. “The kids were kind of excited,” said Meneses. “They were saying a couple things here and there, adding to some anxiety.”

The dad just wanted to keep his family safe. “I was just concerned for them just because there was a lot of smoke, zero visibility at some points,” said Meneses.

After the fire jumped from the median onto the southbound shoulder, DPS stopped traffic to let fire crews put out the flames. “In the middle, the center divider, the fire was pretty large,” said Meneses. “I would say the flames were going probably five to six feet, but a lot of it was going more diagonal, horizontal with the wind.”

The family only had to wait about 20 minutes before troopers let them get on their way. “I’ve seen south of there, Black Canyon, we’ve gotten stuck in another fire there as well,” said Meneses. “It seems to be a common thing on the I-17.”

As the Wildland Liaison Officer with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical, Will Brewer believes that the stretch along the I-17 is a hot spot for brush fires because grass has grown out of control there.

“With that increase in fuel comes greater flame lengths, then when you add in just a little bit of wind and embers, you oftentimes can have those fires jumping,” said Brewer. “...2018, 2019 brought us a whole lot of rain due to the larger weather patterns going on, and with that came a lot more grass growth. Since then, a lot of that grass is still around. It’s still dead, and it’s still out here in places that haven’t burned, but we also had perfectly timed moisture come in that has allowed your grasses to continue to grow.”

Crews think we may see more fires in the area as it gets hotter. “We have the potential for these fires to get out of control really quickly,” said Brewer. “It doesn’t take very hot days or very windy days for these fires to grow quickly.”

“It was pretty intense,” said Meneses.

