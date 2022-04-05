Your Life
The heat is on around the Valley

Temps start out quite mild in the 60s to start your Tuesday morning. Highs will climb back to the 90s for today.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunny skies and warmer conditions today across most of Arizona. In the Valley, we’ll top out near 93 degrees, which is a full ten degrees above normal for us this time of year. The record for today’s date is 98 degrees.

We’ll also be a bit breezy today as a northwesterly flow sets up in our region. In the Valley 10 to 15 mile per hour winds can be expected today. Stronger winds are forecast for the Colorado River Valley in Western Arizona tomorrow, and blowing dust is a possibility. On Thursday, those winds become more widespread across the state, with windy conditions expected in the Valley Thursday morning.

Dry weather is expected this week with strong high pressure bringing a pretty significant warming trend. Mid-90s are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 90s likely Friday and Saturday. A storm system next week replaces that ridge and cooler weather is likely to return. Rain chances remain uncertain but we should have a better idea about that as we get closer to next week and the storm’s arrival.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

