Firefighters user ladder truck to rescue construction worker from trench in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Fire Department rescued a construction worker who tripped and fell into a trench while working in Phoenix late Tuesday morning. It happened near Central Avenue and Interstate 17, right next to a restaurant called Comedor Guadalajara. Arizona’s Family was there when the man was hoisted out of the trench and taken to the hospital just before noon.

Rescuers on the scene said they believe the man hurt his back when he fell. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, he said he had severe back pain. Part of the 8-foot trench had been shored up, but the area where the accident happened was not braced. That made the rescue operation a bit more complicated, so a technical rescue crew from the Phoenix Fire Department was called in.

Between 40 and 50 firefighters, most of whom are trained in technical rescues, were involved in the operation. “It takes a lot of hands to make something like this happen quickly,” Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The first step in the process was to shore up the area around the man. “With this much weight in the dirt, if it does collapse on him, it will keep him from being able to breathe,” Douglas explained. Stabilizing the rescue site was for the rescuers’ safety, as well. Once that was done, a ladder truck hoisted the man to safety. His condition was not immediately available.

