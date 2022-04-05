Your Life
Expect 90s through the weekend but no triple digits yet

Temps start out quite mild in the 60s to start your Tuesday morning. Highs will climb back to the 90s for today.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures around metro Phoenix made it into the low-90s on Tuesday afternoon, and we’re going to stay there in the 90s through the upcoming weekend. Saturday will probably be the warmest day in the run with highs reaching the upper-90s. Triple-digit highs are not expected. It would be too early anyway, right?

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the warm-up is moving into the western third of the country from the Pacific. It’s strong enough that unseasonably warm temperatures will be felt in the Pacific Northwest. We may see some record highs over in California, but we don’t expect much in the way of record temps in Arizona.

That being said, the transition to hotter weather is going to bring a general breeziness to the state at a time when the first danger is beginning to climb. A Red Flag warning was posted for the northern reaches of the Colorado River region for Wednesday. Peak winds gusts along the river will probably top 40 miles per hour.

On this day in 2001, a major dust storm impacted areas south of the Valley causing multiple car accidents near Maricopa when visibility was reduced to near zero.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

