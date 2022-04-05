Ducey announces $1.27 million in funding for Arizona Humane Society

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday his administration is giving the Arizona Humane Society $1.27 million. The news came as he toured the animal shelter’s Sunnyslope campus in Phoenix.

“The Arizona Humane Society has helped get many animals into safe, loving homes,” said Gov. Ducey. “Last year when many Arizona communities and families experienced devastation from wildfires and flooding, the Humane Society acted quickly to protect pets and provide shelter. I’m grateful to the team at the Humane Society for their hard work and dedication to supporting our communities and protecting pets.”

During his tour, Ducey saw first-hand an AHS worker helping out a dog whose leg was broken. “Looks like he’s in good hands,” said Ducey.

Here’s a look at the breakdown of funding:

$700,000 for Project Away From Home which helps struggling pet owners get foster care for their pets

$370,000 for a mobile pop-up shelter and kenneling system for Arizona pets impacted by natural disasters and another animal rescue truck

$200,000 for educational programs for 2,000 at-risk and special needs kids that allow them to spend time with the animals and learn about career options

Ducey’s visit came on the same day as the start of Arizona Gives Day. It started at noon Tuesday and lasts 24 hours. The special time encourages people to give to Arizona’s nonprofits.

