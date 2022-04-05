Chase Field features nearly 30 new foods for fans during D-backs games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bring your appetite to the ball field this season! Baseball fans and food lovers can make their way to Chase Field this season to try over 20 new delicious food options, and there are options to satisfy anyone’s cravings. Fans can munch on cowboy steak, a whiskey burger and more while cheering on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out a few of the new options below.

The culinary team at Chase Field is stepping up their food game with an assortment of wild, wacky and downright delicious new menu items.

Arizona Diamondbacks Dog

Where to find it: Big Dawgs @ Section 126 -- In addition to the “Home Team Favorite Dog”, the Arizona Diamondbacks Dog, featuring hatch green chile queso, chorizo, fire-roasted corn, pico de gallo and venom sauce, fans will be surprised every homestand with the “VS. Dogs,” a new feature dog named after the opposing team. (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Everyone loves a classic dog with your choice of condiment. What about fans looking for an upgraded version of a classic dog? Guests can grab an Arizona Diamondbacks dog, the newest dog at Chase Field. The dog features hatch green chile queso, chorizo, fire-roasted corn, pico de gallo and “venom sauce.” Guests can trek on over to Big Dawgs to try one for themselves.

Cowboy Steak (left) and Barbecue Brisket Dip w/ Fries

Where to find them: Copper State Steaks @ Section 121 -- East meets West with a new Philly steak concept replacing PV Burger. The venue is home to two signature items: a Cowboy Steak featuring Cheeze Whiz, barbecue sauce and crispy onion, and the Barbecue Brisket Dip w/ Fries, with sliced smoked brisket, hot giardiniera, barbecue jus, hoagie roll and fries. (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Craving steak or barbecue at the ballpark? Look no further! Fans can try a cowboy steak or barbecue brisket dip at Copper State Steaks. The cowboy steak features chopped-up steak topped with Cheeze Whiz, barbecue sauce and crispy onions. If you’re not in the mood for steak, grab the barbecue brisket dip with french fries. The brisket is topped with hot giardiniera, barbecue jus on a hoagie roll with, of course, french fries on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Sidewinder

Where to find it: Taste of Chase @ Section 130 -- Those willing to trust Levy’s Chef Tilder's unique creation, the Buffalo Chicken Sidewinder, will be glad they did with the first bite of an old favorite topped with sidewinder potatoes, FLAMIN’ HOT Cheetos dust, smoked chicken, blue cheese, green onion and ranch dip. Your taste buds will thank you. (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Do you love buffalo wings? If you do, you’ll have to try the Buffalo Chicken Sidewinder at Taste of Chase! Chef Tilder’s unique creation is an upgraded take on a classic buffalo chicken sandwich. The dish is topped with sidewinder potatoes, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust, smoked chicken, blue cheese, green onion and ranch dip.

Hatch Valley Whiskey Burger

Where to find it: Burger Burger @ Section 214 -- If you like whiskey and meat, head over to Burger Burger and try the Hatch Valley Whiskey Burger built with love and ground chuck, aged cheddar, whiskey barbecue sauce, 505 flame roasted green chile and crispy onion straws on a potato bun. (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Everyone loves a good burger at the ballpark. Well, how about combining whiskey and meat to create the Hatch Valley Whiskey burger? Fans can sink their teeth into this delicious burger featuring ground chuck, aged cheddar, whiskey barbecue sauce, flame-roasted green chile and crispy onion straws all in between potato buns. Head on over to Burger Burger and try one for yourself.

Flamin’ Hot Chicken Wrap

Where to find it: Gonzo's Grill @ Section 141 -- If you are looking to get a little spicy, try the Flamin’ Hot Chicken Wrap. This one-of-a-kind creation that includes FLAMIN’ HOT Cheetos chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and bacon on a spinach tortilla wrap. (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Hot Cheeto lovers, this is for you! Fans wanting an extra kick with their meal can try the Flamin’ hot chicken wrap. The wrap features chicken tenders covered in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and bacon, all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Head on over to Gonzo’s Grill for this tasty wrap.

Where to go for the eats

