Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland

Daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT, DORA REYES, KPNX, GLENDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT, ARIZONA VETERINARY EMERGENCY AND CRITICAL CARE CENTER)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (CNN) - A daring rescue was caught on police bodycam video in Maryland, as a family of four including a baby were pulled out of a sinking car.

The newly released bodycam video shows officers rushing to rescue the family members.

Anne Arundel County police say the dad lost control of the car, crashed through a wooded area and ended up in a pond.

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard the crash.

He and another officer rushed to the area and found the car taking on water.

The two worked together to rescue the entire family, including a 9-month-old baby and a 3-year-old.

Everyone is reportedly doing OK.

