Arizona nonprofit starts campaign to support sexual assault survivors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and one local nonprofit shares a heartbreaking truth. It’s that so many survivors don’t report the abuse because they worry they won’t be believed.

“There’s a lot of blame and guilt when somebody is experiencing sexual assault, so I hope that people know that we’re a safe place,” said Bailey DeRoest, Co-Director at Sojourner Center.

The nonprofit is kicking off its #StartByBelieving campaign.

“We’re asking people to go to the website and to print off the Start By Believing sign and hold up and share on social media,” said DeRoest. “Use the hashtag SojournerCenter and StartByBelieving, so we can spread awareness for the Start By Believing campaign, and we can really get more people involved in talking about Start By Believing, and more people will be able to come forward and share their story.”

The nonprofit offers a shelter and resources for survivors and their families. The startling truth is that 63 percent of sexual assaults are not reported to police, according to The National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

“The sooner that somebody can come forward and that we can go to law enforcement, and we can support with getting that medical support, then we can stop the person who is causing the hurt, who is sexually assaulting, so hopefully we can prevent more sexual assaults from happening, and there can be justice,” said DeRoest.

A big reason survivors want to come forward early is to collect evidence. “Ideally in the first 24 hours, but up to two weeks, we can still continue to collect evidence, and so coming forward at any time is important, and making sure to get that evidence in as soon as possible, ideally within the first 24 to 48 hours,” said DeRoest.

She said many people often want to shower after an assault, but that can wash away evidence. Sojourner Center has so many resources for survivors, and you can find out more about them here.

“If you don’t do it a way that other people think that you should, this is your healing journey, and we want people to feel like they can move forward and have justice and whatever that looks like for them, this is their story,” said DeRoest.

