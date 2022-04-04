Your Life
What can we expect if the U.S. government legalizes recreational marijuana?

The U.S. House passed a bill to end the federal ban on cannabis late last week. Melissa Valdez with GreenPharms joined GMAZ Monday to discuss it.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
