Video shows Glendale officers rescuing a group of puppies from house fire

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A husky and her puppies are now recovering after firefighters and officers jumped into action to save the dogs from a burning home on Monday morning in Glendale. The dogs were trapped inside the garage when the fire spread in the house near 61st Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 1:30 a.m. Neighbors called 911 and pounded on the door. They say first responders were there within minutes and they let them know there were dogs inside. The puppies weren’t in a cage but scattered throughout the garage crying, just feet away from the flames.

The Glendale Police Department released body-cam videos of officers saving a group of puppies from a house fire early Monday morning.

Body-camera footage shows an officer using a shovel to pry open the garage door because they could hear the puppies helping inside. When they opened the garage, the puppies’ mother ran out. And then the officers went in, scooping the puppies into a dog bowl to get them out. Officers then began giving the dogs FIDO bags and oxygen to keep them alive. Then all the dogs were taken to a veterinarian.

Firefighters say two other dogs in the backyard were also saved from the fire. Ten dogs were rescued from the burning home, and no one was injured during the blaze. The Arizona Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Center in Peoria said, unfortunately, one puppy did die, but the other six are resting with their mom. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.