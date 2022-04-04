Your Life
Toasty week ahead around the Phoenix area

We will start your Monday morning in the 60s in Phoenix. We will see a sunny and dry day ahead and for the rest of the week.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunshine and warmer weather are expected for the start of the new week. In the Valley, look for a high of 88 degrees today, which is about 5 degrees above normal for Phoenix this time of year. Last year on today’s date, we set a record high of 98 degrees.

A weak storm system pushing by to the north bringing some clouds and light rain to the high country this morning, and a few showers are possible in the White Mountains today as the storm pushes east. This system won’t have any impact on the deserts of the state. A ridge of the high-pressure building across our region in the next few days will be our main weather influence. The ridge builds to our west this week, then slides over Arizona Friday and Saturday for our most intense heat.

Look for highs in the low to mid-90s tomorrow through Thursday, then upper 90s Friday and Saturday. Winds will also turn gusty Tuesday through Thursday for increased fire danger. A cooling trend is expected about a week from now. We’ll keep you updated as that gets closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

