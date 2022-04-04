Tempe 18-year-old arrested, 4 undocumented migrants apprehended in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tempe man was arrested and four undocumented migrants were apprehended after allegedly fleeing law enforcement on Friday, April 1.

According to information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jake Edward Ferolie was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of unlawful flight and four counts of endangerment.

U.S. Border Patrol agents attempted to make a vehicle stop at approximately 10:15 p.m. after observing the vehicle pick up four suspected undocumented migrants near Highway 92 and Smith Avenue, near Hereford, Arizona.

Ferolie allegedly failed to yield for fully marked units from Border Patrol, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. All law enforcement vehicles had lights and sirens activated during this incident, according to the CCSO.

The vehicle ultimately stopped on South Corgi Lane, and upon stopping the vehicle four passengers exited and ran north.

Border Patrol agents located and apprehended the four who fled and Ferolie was taken into custody at the vehicle without further incident.

