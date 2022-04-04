Phoenix police release photo, video of murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who murdered another man in west Phoenix, and they put out a video of him, hoping to get some tips. The video released Monday shows the suspect at a QuikTrip holding a drink while on the phone. He’s wearing a white tank top that says “Hustler” in maroon writing over a black t-shirt and black pants.

Investigators believe he shot and killed a 39-year-old in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. The victim has not been identified. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

This is a video of the first suspect at a convenience store. pic.twitter.com/AElxowIaf1 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 4, 2022

