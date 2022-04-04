Your Life
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into car, getting hit on Mesa freeway

The motorcyclist died on the scene.
The motorcyclist died on the scene.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM MST
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the U.S. 60 and Loop 101 near Dobson Road in Mesa on Sunday evening. Troopers say the motorcycle rider slammed into a car that was stopped, then was hit by another driver. The motorcyclist died on the scene.

Troopers do not know why the first vehicle was stopped on the freeway. All westbound traffic on the 60 is diverting off Dobson Road. In an update just before 7 p.m., troopers say the HOV and left lanes are open. The motorcyclist has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

