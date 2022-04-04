Motorcyclist dead after crashing into car, getting hit on Mesa freeway

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the U.S. 60 and Loop 101 near Dobson Road in Mesa on Sunday evening. Troopers say the motorcycle rider slammed into a car that was stopped, then was hit by another driver. The motorcyclist died on the scene.

Troopers do not know why the first vehicle was stopped on the freeway. All westbound traffic on the 60 is diverting off Dobson Road. In an update just before 7 p.m., troopers say the HOV and left lanes are open. The motorcyclist has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: US 60 WB is CLOSED at the ramp; all WB traffic must exit at Dobson Road. There's no estimated time to reopen the road.#aztraffic https://t.co/m9LQs6T3fr — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 3, 2022

