Interstate 17 reopens near Black Canyon City after brush fire

A brush fire temporarily shut down Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City on Sunday afternoon.
A brush fire temporarily shut down Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City on Sunday afternoon.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire temporarily shut down Interstate 17 southbound lanes near State Route 69 on Sunday afternoon. In an update around 3 p.m., ADOT tweeted I-17 southbound had reopened, but an 11-mile backup is causing delays for both lanes.

Drivers are asked to detour using State Route 89 through Prescott and State Route 87 through Payson. Around 2 p.m., Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical tweeted crews were on the scene fighting the fire near Sunset Point. It is unknown what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

