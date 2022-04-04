Interstate 17 reopens near Black Canyon City after brush fire

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire temporarily shut down Interstate 17 southbound lanes near State Route 69 on Sunday afternoon. In an update around 3 p.m., ADOT tweeted I-17 southbound had reopened, but an 11-mile backup is causing delays for both lanes.

Drivers are asked to detour using State Route 89 through Prescott and State Route 87 through Payson. Around 2 p.m., Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical tweeted crews were on the scene fighting the fire near Sunset Point. It is unknown what caused the fire.

FYI - There is an 11-mile backup on I-17 SB, due to the recent brush fire closure (the lanes are OPEN).#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/vzlrVwMqpU — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 3, 2022

