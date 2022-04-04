Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Airports across the country have been experiencing another round of delays and cancellations this weekend, including here in Arizona. There have been over 200 cancellations and delays at Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday.

Two main reasons why there have been so many stranded are stormy weather in Florida and a Southwest Airlines technological issue. “We’re home now,” Phoenix resident Heidi Gailey said. “That’s all that matters.”

For Gailey and Stan Broumley, their trip from Miami back to the Valley took an extra day and involved an additional stop in Dallas. “Every 30 minutes, it kept getting delayed more and more and more,” Broumley said. “And then we ended up standing in line for three and a half hours just to check in our bags and see if we could get another flight out.”

This weekend, Gailey and Broumley flew Southwest, which suffered an untimely service outage. The airline did issue an apology and offered free rebooking within 14 days for anyone whose Saturday or Sunday flight was impacted.

For fellow Southwest traveler Sara Manuel — who missed the first event of her work trip in Arizona and had her luggage left behind in Texas — she wishes Southwest would have provided more updates on the situation. “The lack of communication of what flight you were going to be on, that was also a frustration,” Manuel said.

While Southwest experienced most of the flight issues this weekend, other airlines also had problems.

Pete Tereszcuk and his daughter had a delayed American Airlines flight home to Philadelphia. But he’s just grateful it wasn’t worse. “A lot of people are getting delayed until tomorrow,” Tereszcuk said. “So we feel pretty fortunate to stick with our plans, take the delay, and just kind of get through it.”

And despite all of the flight troubles, these travelers aren’t having second thoughts about planning more trips in the near future. “Shoot, I’m so happy to be traveling again after all of this COVID mess,” Gailey said. “I’m good.”

“Sometimes things happen,” Manuel added. “And that was unfortunate for me today. And yesterday too!”

