Here Comes the Heat: Find some shade, because the 90s are back!

We will start your Monday morning in the 60s in Phoenix. We will see a sunny and dry day ahead and for the rest of the week.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Who’s ready for some heat? Today we will see highs in the mid to upper 80s, but starting tomorrow the 90s return. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the top of our state and really heat things up this week. 

So far, it looks like Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of the week, with a high near 98 degrees. That’s about 15 degrees above our average this time of year. A pressure difference will bring some strong winds to Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday. This could increase the fire danger here in our state as well.  

Gusty winds will extend into the higher terrain and in south-central Arizona, and we could see wind gusts up to 25-30 mph. The heat will be with us thru Sunday and another low moving will cool things down starting next Monday. It’s Spring in Arizona!

