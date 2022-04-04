Your Life
MCSO lieutenant identified as victim in deadly crash on Loop 202

Lt. Michael Philip Bocchino of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was pronounced dead at...
Lt. Michael Philip Bocchino of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was pronounced dead at Chandler Regional Medical Center.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Loop 202 in Phoenix last week has been identified as a lieutenant with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. DPS released Michael Philip Bocchino’s name Monday.

The crash happened late the morning of Thursday, March 31, in the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain near Interstate 10. A section of the freeway was closed for about five hours while detectives conducted the on-scene portion of their investigation.

According to DPS, early indications were that Bocchino’s car spun around and hit the wall. Investigators have not released any information about what happened in the moments leading up to the wreck. Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper showed damage to the front driver’s side of the car. The rear driver’s side tire appeared to be flat, as well, but it’s not clear if that happened before or during the crash. Investigators could be seen looking into the car through the front passenger side window.

Raul Garcia said Monday that Bocchino was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

