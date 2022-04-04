Deadly crash involving three vehicles closes Grand Avenue near Loop 303 in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue in Surprise.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which also confirmed a person died in the wreck. According to troopers, a total of three vehicles are involved in the crash.

Grand Avenue is closed in both directions at 163rd Avenue, just west of Loop 303 while detectives investigate the crash.

