Deadly crash involving three vehicles closes Grand Avenue near Loop 303 in Surprise

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed that a person died in the wreck.
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue in Surprise.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which also confirmed a person died in the wreck. According to troopers, a total of three vehicles are involved in the crash.

Grand Avenue is closed in both directions at 163rd Avenue, just west of Loop 303 while detectives investigate the crash.

The latest traffic conditions can be found here.

Deadly crash involving three vehicles closes Grand Avenue near Loop 303 in Surprise
