Warming trend kicks off the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our warming trend kicks off as we head into the workweek! As a ridge of high-pressure sets in over the next few days, temperatures will rise 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

For Monday, expect daytime highs in the upper 80s across the Valley, possibly even lower 90s across the lower deserts west of the Lower Colorado River Valley. Temperatures will rise from there, looking to reach the mid to upper 90s as we head into mid-week through the weekend. By Saturday, forecast highs are around 96 degrees in Phoenix, but then our weather pattern will change.

As we head into the second half of the weekend, upper-level ridging will break down and allow a trough to develop in the west. This will cool temperatures down nearly 10 degrees by Sunday afternoon. For Sunday, expect highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph in the Valley.

