Tucson police responding to officer-involved shooting on east side

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to an officer-involved shooting on the east side.

Officials say this is happening in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Prudence Road.

Police are asking the public to avoid this area and find an alternate route.

Details are still limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

