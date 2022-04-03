Slight temperature drop in Phoenix

Your Life
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After almost getting into the 90s yesterday, we’ll drop our temperature a few degrees for your Sunday. Look for a high of 85 this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be relatively light.

A weak weather system may bring a few showers to the high country today into tomorrow morning, but the Valley should stay dry. High pressure will then start to build leading to a big warm-up!

The National Weather Service says the Phoenix area has a 20% chance to reach 100 on Thursday. As of now, we’re forecasting a high of 88 for Monday, 93 for Tuesday, 96 for both Wednesday and Thursday, and 97 for Friday. Temperatures will run more than 10 degrees above average during our midweek warm-up.

