Sedona robbery suspect killed in a shootout with troopers along Oklahoma highway

LUTHER, OK (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Oklahoma say an armed robbery suspect from Sedona died after being shot by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the Turner Turnpike, a major highway that is the main road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa, was shut down for several hours after they spotted the stolen vehicle in the area. OHP says they tried to pull the car over, but the suspect ran off, and troopers initiated a pursuit. As the chase entered the Kilpatrick Turnpike, another highway, the suspect reportedly began firing his gun at officers through his back window. Arizona’s Family affiliate in Oklahoma City, NEWS9, reported that several trooper vehicles were hit by gunfire. Several cars along the highway were also hit.

Eventually, the suspect got onto the Turner Turnpike, where troopers tried to do a TVI, or what is more commonly known as a “PIT maneuver,” to try and stop the car by forcing it to turn sideways and lose control. OHP says that as they did that maneuver, the suspect grabbed the rifle and began shooting at law enforcement, and continued as he barricaded himself behind the car. Troopers ultimately shot and killed him. NEWS9 reported that the turnpike was closed for hours, but no other injuries were reported.

NEWS9 reported that the turnpike was closed for several hours. (NEWS9)

All OHP troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place. Authorities still haven’t identified the suspect. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Sedona Police Department for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.