PD: Man already in jail faces murder charge after Buckeye shooting victim dies

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is now facing a murder charge after the man he shot two weeks ago in Buckeye has died. Buckeye police say 23-year-old Brian Herman Ceccon Gonzi died on Friday after being shot nearly two weeks ago by 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza. Mendoza was booked on a first-degree murder charge and is being held on a $2 million bond.

The shooting happened at a home near Yuma Road and Jackrabbit Trail on March 22 around 7 p.m. Officers say Mendoza, his girlfriend, and Gonzi were in a car together when Mendoza and his girlfriend began arguing. Gonzi stepped in and tried to intervene, but the two men began fighting. When the three got home, Mendoza went inside the house, got a gun, and shot Gonzi, according to detectives. Police say Mendoza then took off before police got to the house and fled to Tucson before being taken into custody by Buckeye police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service on March 25.

