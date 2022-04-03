Your Life
One dead, another injured in shooting after large party in Phoenix

Police lights
Police lights(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at a large party in Phoenix early Saturday morning near 44th Street and Southern Avenue.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole says they received a call around 3:15 a.m. about possible shots fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a vacant home where a large party had taken place. Investigators say they learned that there was a shooting involving two men who ended up at separate hospitals. One of them was identified as 18-year-old Bryson Footracer, who later died, and the second 18-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

