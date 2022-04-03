Hot weekend in store for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another hot weekend in store across the state! Temperatures topped out at 89 degrees in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. Weather conditions on Sunday will be very similar. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s.

A very weak system will pass by the state to the north, which will bring more clouds to the area Sunday morning throughout the afternoon. More cloud coverage is expected in the high country, with a very slight chance for a stray shower in the state’s northeastern portion Sunday into Monday morning. Then a ridge of high pressure will build in, which means we will stay dry, and temperatures will rise.

A warming trend kicks off for the workweek with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday. No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.

