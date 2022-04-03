2 bicyclists killed in Phoenix hit-and-runs this weekend, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating two separate hit-and-runs involving bicyclists this weekend.

The first crash happened near 16th Street and the I-10 just after 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say that a 63-year-old man was riding his bike in the area when he was hit by a car going northbound. The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Detectives described the suspect vehicle as a white or white-and-black sedan.

The second crash happened Saturday night around 11:15 p.m. when officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near 32nd Street and Thomas Road. That’s where they found Jesus Quintanilla, 66, on the ground. Investigators believe that Quintanilla was riding his bike in the crosswalk when he was hit by someone driving a white sedan. He died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police haven’t said if they believe these incidents are connected. Anyone with information on either of these crashes is asked to call Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

