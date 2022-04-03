Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

2 bicyclists killed in Phoenix hit-and-runs this weekend, police say

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating two separate hit-and-runs involving bicyclists this weekend.

The first crash happened near 16th Street and the I-10 just after 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say that a 63-year-old man was riding his bike in the area when he was hit by a car going northbound. The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Detectives described the suspect vehicle as a white or white-and-black sedan.

The second crash happened Saturday night around 11:15 p.m. when officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near 32nd Street and Thomas Road. That’s where they found Jesus Quintanilla, 66, on the ground. Investigators believe that Quintanilla was riding his bike in the crosswalk when he was hit by someone driving a white sedan. He died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police haven’t said if they believe these incidents are connected. Anyone with information on either of these crashes is asked to call Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A shootout with an armed robbery suspect wanted in Sedona led to a major closure on the Turner...
Sedona robbery suspect killed in a shootout with troopers along Oklahoma highway
Police lights
One dead, another injured in shooting after large party in Phoenix
Tempe firefighter and Tucson police officer awarded at annual gala
Tempe firefighter and Tucson police officer awarded at annual gala
But the lack of funding is already being felt here in Arizona, with COVID testing sites closing...
Embry Health workers react to lack of federal aid as COVID testing sites close