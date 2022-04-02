What new federal rules for vehicle gas mileage mean for Arizona drivers, mechanics

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — By 2026, new vehicles will have to travel an average of 40 miles per gallon or better, according to a new federal rule announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Friday. “Car manufacturers would be required to produce cars, minivans, SUVs, and pickup trucks that get better mileage than ever before,” said Buttigieg. “It means if you’re filling up four times a month, that would become three times a month by model year 2026 based on those averages. That would save a typical family household hundreds of dollars.”

The new requirements increase gas mileage by 8% per year for model years 2024 and 2025 and 10% in the 2026 model year. The owner of Good Works Auto Repair in Tempe, Glenn Hayward, says he’s noticed over the last two decades that vehicles are starting to change to improve fuel economy. “The whole makeup of cars--they made them lighter, they made them more fuel-efficient with smaller motors with more horsepower. So subsequently, as the engines and the cars get lighter, they’re using less gas to get them down the road,” explained Hayward. “GM, Chrysler, Ford, and other manufacturers have already started to mass produce hybrid vehicles, fully electric vehicles, plug-in vehicles.”

Hayward says it won’t be too big of a leap for manufacturers to make more fuel-efficient cars, but he says having more electric cars can come with its own set of issues. “There’s the fuel-saving factor, but then on the other side of it--what happens when the vehicle runs out of electricity? Right now, our country doesn’t have the infrastructure to be able to support everyone having electric vehicles,” said Hayward.

He also says electric cars will cost more—both to purchase and to repair. Hayward says 20% of his customers have hybrid vehicles and now he says more mechanics will be learning how to work on them. “I just got an email yesterday that the government is going to be subsidizing automotive shops. We’re essentially getting into the electric repair field and they’re going to be helping them with their education expenses. My guys are excited about it. They can’t wait,” said Hayward.

Buttigieg’s announcement comes a day after President Joe Biden announced a plan to tap into the national oil reserve to alleviate rising gas prices. “We can anticipate that would put some downward pressure on oil prices,” said Aldo Vazquez with AAA. “Yesterday, for example, crude oil was at about $107 per barrel and I think after that announcement, we anticipated it would put some downward pressure on that, and today it’s about $100 per barrel.”

Vazquez said right now, it’s hard to determine how much the prices at the pump will drop. “It really just depends on how much of that oil is purchased in the market and how long the duration of the release is that occurs,” said Vazquez. “We also have to keep in mind though that there is still some volatility in the global market, especially with the war in Ukraine. And anything that should happen in the next few weeks or months that would threaten that would likely put more upward pressure on gas prices despite the president’s announcement.”

Vazquez added that AAA recently conducted a survey that revealed drivers are at their breaking point. “We did put out a survey a few weeks ago that showed 59% of drivers said that they would significantly alter their driving habits and their lifestyles if prices went above $4 which we are seeing more. We are starting to see that people are choosing to eat out less, save more money, drive less because of the prices,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.