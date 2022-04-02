Warmer Saturday around the Phoenix area

Your Life
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday! Friday was a beautiful way to end the workweek in the Phoenix area and Saturday will be just as nice but a tad warmer.

Morning lows will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. Perfect for a morning walk, jog or hike! Look for a high of 88 this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds should be relatively light. Clouds will filter through on Sunday, dropping our temperature a few degrees with a high of 86 expected.

A weak storm system may bring a few showers to the high country Sunday into Monday, but the Valley should stay dry. A warm-up is coming next week with afternoon highs getting back into the 90s.

Look for a high of 92 for your Tuesday with the mid-90s expected Wednesday through Friday. Temps will run about 10+ degrees above average during this time!

