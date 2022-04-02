Your Life
Trooper hospitalized after being shot in Kingman

A trooper was shot and is in stable condition.
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Department of Public Safety trooper is recovering after being shot in Kingman on Friday afternoon. It happened on the north side of the city around 3 p.m. Both the trooper and a suspect were shot. The trooper is in stable condition while the suspect’s condition has not been released.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was taken into custody while a third person is on the run. The Mohave Community College Neal Campus - Kingman was put on lockdown while law enforcement looked for the suspects. They have not released a suspect description. An investigation is underway.

This is the 10th shooting involving law enforcement that has happened outside of Maricopa County in 2022 and the 27th in the state.

