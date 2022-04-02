Your Life
Ruling: Arizona law protects woman’s medical pot use while pregnant

Arizona protects a woman's medical marijuana use while pregnant, a court ruled Thursday.
Arizona protects a woman's medical marijuana use while pregnant, a court ruled Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that state officials were wrong to put a woman who legally used medical marijuana while pregnant on an employment-related list indicating she had neglected a child through prenatal exposure of her infant. The ruling Thursday said the woman’s possession of a user card under the state’s medical marijuana program provided her legal protection for medically directed treatments.

The ruling said it is not up to courts to rule on the “wisdom” of laws though it said the protection provided by Arizona’s voter-approved medical marijuana law “may be unwise” in light of warnings about the effects of marijuana use during pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

