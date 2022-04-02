Police investigate deadly shooting outside north Phoenix hookah lounge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a man was shot and killed outside a north Phoenix hookah lounge early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.

When officers showed up, they found a man, identified as 21-year-old Zyion Parker, lying in the lounge’s parking lot. Firefighters pronounced him dead on the scene. Police say officers had to call for help with crowd control because a fight broke out between two groups of “unruly” guests. It’s not clear if the fight was related to the shooting.

Homicide detectives are still working on learning what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t given a description of any possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

