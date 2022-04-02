Your Life
PD: Man crashes into roof of Prescott business while fleeing police

A ma hit a vehicle, went airborne, and landed in a Prescott backyard while evading police...
A ma hit a vehicle, went airborne, and landed in a Prescott backyard while evading police Thursday night.(Danielle Grayson)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESCOTT (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after speeding away from Prescott police, hitting a vehicle, going airborne, and colliding with the roof of a business before landing in a backyard Thursday night, investigators said. Scott Madison, 38, was later found injured at his parents’ home with an active felony warrant from California.

It all began when Prescott officers responded to a call of a disorderly person near Whiskey Row. Before they arrived, officers say Madison sped off in a gray Chevy truck that he had stolen from his parents. When they attempted to pull him over, he kept going.

About a mile west, Madison hit a vehicle and then sped off, according to police. But then he soon lost control of the truck, struck several boulders, went airborne and hit a business building roof. He landed in the backyard of a home nearby.

When officers found the truck, Madison had run away. He was later found injured at his parents’ Prescott home shortly afterward. He was later taken to the hospital. He awaits charges of unlawful flight from law enforcement, criminal damage, unlawful use of means of transportation, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, aggressive driving, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

