5 simple and lovely homes in the Phoenix area under $655K

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fall in love with these five beautiful homes available from Opendoor in the Phoenix area all under $655,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.

1) 33 W Missouri Avenue #7, Phoenix, AZ, 85013

Price: $619,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2 bath

Located in North Phoenix, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers 2,316 square feet. In addition to modern bathrooms and an updated kitchen with quartz countertops, this home has a two-car garage, an open floorplan, and well-maintained hardwood floors.

2) 17606 N 17th Place #1103, Phoenix, AZ, 85022

Price: $406,000

Rooms: 2 bed/2 bath

This two-story North Phoenix home is located on a cul-de-sac with a two-car garage. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, an open floorplan that sees incredible natural light, and a covered outdoor patio surrounded by greenery.

3) 2819 N 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85007

Price: $653,000

Rooms: 4 bed/2 bath

This North Phoenix home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, totaling 2,382 square feet of space. The backyard is certainly a highlight with a covered patio, outdoor fireplace, and grassy area to enjoy the Arizona sunshine.

4) 7500 E Deer Valley Road #14, Scottsdale, AZ, 85255

Price: $520,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2 bath

Located in Scottsdale, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits in the center of a cul-de-sac. The home is freshly painted and carpeted with walk-in closets in every bedroom. The master suite contains an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, as well as a separate shower and tub.

5) 701 E Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85020

Price: $609,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2 bath

This 2,127 square foot home in North Phoenix is just as beautiful on the inside as it is outside! In addition to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it offers a kitchen with granite countertops and modern appliances. Don’t miss the backyard, which features an in-ground pool, semi-covered patio, and firepit.

