5 simple and lovely homes in the Phoenix area under $655K

Fall in love with these five beautiful homes available from Opendoor in the Phoenix area all...
Fall in love with these five beautiful homes available from Opendoor in the Phoenix area all under $655,000.(Opendoor)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fall in love with these five beautiful homes available from Opendoor in the Phoenix area all under $655,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.

1) 33 W Missouri Avenue #7, Phoenix, AZ, 85013

Price: $619,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2 bath

Located in North Phoenix, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers 2,316 square feet. In addition to modern bathrooms and an updated kitchen with quartz countertops, this home has a two-car garage, an open floorplan, and well-maintained hardwood floors.

2) 17606 N 17th Place #1103, Phoenix, AZ, 85022

Price: $406,000

Rooms: 2 bed/2 bath

This two-story North Phoenix home is located on a cul-de-sac with a two-car garage. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, an open floorplan that sees incredible natural light, and a covered outdoor patio surrounded by greenery.

3) 2819 N 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85007

Price: $653,000

Rooms: 4 bed/2 bath

This North Phoenix home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, totaling 2,382 square feet of space. The backyard is certainly a highlight with a covered patio, outdoor fireplace, and grassy area to enjoy the Arizona sunshine.

4) 7500 E Deer Valley Road #14, Scottsdale, AZ, 85255

Price: $520,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2 bath

Located in Scottsdale, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits in the center of a cul-de-sac. The home is freshly painted and carpeted with walk-in closets in every bedroom. The master suite contains an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, as well as a separate shower and tub.

5) 701 E Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85020

Price: $609,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2 bath

This 2,127 square foot home in North Phoenix is just as beautiful on the inside as it is outside! In addition to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it offers a kitchen with granite countertops and modern appliances. Don’t miss the backyard, which features an in-ground pool, semi-covered patio, and firepit.

