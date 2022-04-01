Warm weekend ahead for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- TGIF! Get ready for a sunny and warmer Friday across Arizona. Highs in the mid-60s will make for a beautiful day in the mountains, while Valley communities will top out in the mid-80s. An even warmer weekend is ahead.

As high pressure builds over the West this weekend, temperatures will climb above average. Normal for this time of year in Phoenix would be low 80s, but we’ll be topping out near 86-87 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Mornings should stay mild in the 50s and 60s. Next week, an even bigger warming trend will commence for the Valley. Highs in the 90s return Tuesday and should continue through the week. There’s even a chance of seeing our first triple-digit day of the year by the end of next week.

While rain is unlikely in the Valley during the next week, a weak storm system could bring some light showers to the high country late Sunday and into Monday.

