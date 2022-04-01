Sweat Lodge Tragedy: Spiritual Pathway to Peril

The Angel Valley Retreat Center in Sedona, Ariz. is photographed Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2009. Two...
The Angel Valley Retreat Center in Sedona, Ariz. is photographed Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2009. Two people died and nineteen others were injured last Thursday during a ceremony at a sweat lodge, its remains partially seen at bottom left, at the retreat. Sweat lodges are traditionally dome-shaped structures made of wood, animal skins, canvas and other materials, and are commonly used by American Indian tribes to cleanse the body and prepare for hunts and ceremonies.(Ross D. Franklin | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the 2000s, James Arthur Ray rose to fame as a key figure in a self-help movement that mixed elements of spirituality, “harmonic wealth,” and eccentric activities. Powered by appearances in “The Secret” and on TV with Oprah Winfrey and Larry King, he amassed a fortune and built an empire off of his thousands of followers. Ray was on top of the world until a Sedona retreat took a tragic turn. He was leading a sweat lodge ceremony when followers became ill, ultimately leading to the deaths of three people.

