Sweat Lodge Tragedy: Spiritual Pathway to Peril

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the 2000s, James Arthur Ray rose to fame as a key figure in a self-help movement that mixed elements of spirituality, “harmonic wealth,” and eccentric activities. Powered by appearances in “The Secret” and on TV with Oprah Winfrey and Larry King, he amassed a fortune and built an empire off of his thousands of followers. Ray was on top of the world until a Sedona retreat took a tragic turn. He was leading a sweat lodge ceremony when followers became ill, ultimately leading to the deaths of three people.

True Crime Arizona’s Briana Whitney takes a look back at this story that gripped Arizona and the nation. Watch it live on CBS 5 News at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022.