Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign effective immediately

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who was seriously injured in a bicycle accident last year, is resigning.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will accept Huckelberry’s immediate resignation during a meeting on Tuesday, April 5. Deputy Administrator Jan Lesher, who has been serving as acting county administrator, is expected to be appointed to fill the void.

Ted Schmidt, who is representing Huckleberry, released a statement on his behalf Friday, April 1.

“Chuck and (his wife) Maureen are most grateful that everyone has been so respectful of their privacy during this important time of healing for Chuck,” Schmidt said. “Chuck (said) ‘Pima County has a bright future with many opportunities and after I have recovered, I will be available to assist the County in achieving those opportunities.’”

Earlier this week, Huckelberry’s family released an update on his recovery. In that statement, Huckelberry’s family said he often talked about returning to work but his doctors want him to continue to focus on his therapy.

Huckelberry was injured when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23. Huckelberry, who is well-known as a bicycling enthusiast, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He suffered broken bones, a punctured lung and brain injuries.

A 75-year-old woman was cited in the crash. Authorities said the woman was traveling south on Congress Street when she tried to change lanes. The woman hit another vehicle and that vehicle hit Huckelberry, who was in a bike lane.

The woman was given two citations, causing serious injury or death by a moving violation and violating rules governing traffic.

Schmidt said Huckelberry has made “remarkable progress” since the accident.

“By the grace of God, love and support of family and friends and Chuck’s strength of character and determination he has made remarkable progress in his rehabilitation,” Schmidt said. “There is nothing Chuck wishes more than that he be able to return to his desk at the County and resume his position as County Administrator.

“However, Chuck and the family fully appreciate that with months of additional therapy ahead, he is unable to do the position justice at this time and out of respect for what is in the best interest of the County, which he has served so effectively and faithfully for over 40 years, it is time for him to officially resign his post. This will allow the County to continue moving forward no longer clouded by concern for his health and potential return.”

