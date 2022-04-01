Phoenix attorney expects to see challenges after Gov. Ducey signs bills impacting transgender youth

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to all states Thursday, saying it’s committed to protecting transgender rights. This comes a day after Governor Doug Ducey signed two controversial bills into law, impacting trans youth. The first will require transgender kids to wait until they turn 18 to receive gender reassignment surgery. The other will require boys to play on the sports team of their biological sex, regardless of their identity.

“Your cruel attempt at stripping away trans kids rights bill by bill is not okay and will never be okay,” said Skyler Morrison earlier this month in a House committee.

Julie Egea, a mom, also spoke in the House Judiciary Committee, but she was urging lawmakers to pass the bill. “This bill is not anti-trans as some here will state,” Egea said on March 9. “This bill will allow everyone to continue to participate in sports. Without this bill, we will only see the oppression of our daughters.”

The Arizona Interscholastic Association said since 2017, about 16 trans athletes have received waivers to play on teams that align with their gender identities. The AIA would not do an interview, but it sent over its current policy, showing how to apply for those waivers.

Trial Attorney Jack Wilenchik said the transgender sports measure also applies at colleges. He thinks legal challenges could play out in federal court for both laws. “It’s this notion that people have a certain constitutional right to make decisions,” said Wilenchik. “When the government is going to institute laws to change the right to make decisions, it needs to have a good reason to do so.”

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich posted the letter from the DOJ on social media with the caption, “To Biden Administration: See you in court (again).”

