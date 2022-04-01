PD: Man who set estranged wife’s home on fire in El Mirage is found, arrested

EL MIRAGE (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested on various charges of domestic violence and arson after police said he threatened his estranged wife multiple times and tried to set her home on fire in El Mirage. The Valley-wide search for 30-year-old Jajuann Ernest Robert Jones came to an end on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Jones first came to her home on March 14, and pointed a gun at her in front of their kids. He left before officers arrived. On Monday, the victim called police around 10 p.m. and said Jones had been threatening her over the phone, investigators said. Officers thought he was nearby but when they searched the neighborhood, they didn’t find him.

Hours later, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were called because the front door, the garage door and the front of the home had been set on fire. Neighbors put out the flames with a garden house and officers said they smelled gasoline. Investigators said they later determined Jones set the home on fire. No one was hurt.

Law enforcement searched the Valley for Jones, finally finding him in a Scottsdale hotel on Wednesday night. Officers arrested him around 2 p.m. on Thursday. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail on charges that include attempted first-degree murder, arson of an occupied structure, aggravated assault connected to domestic violence, and reckless endangerment connected to domestic violence.

