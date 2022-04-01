PD: Man tried to murder estranged wife and kids in El Mirage by setting house on fire

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents have revealed more details after a man set his estranged wife’s house on fire in El Mirage earlier this week. Jajuann Ernest Robert Jones, 30, was arrested Thursday afternoon after being found at a Scottsdale hotel.

El Mirage police say Jones showed up at his estranged wife’s home despite having an order of protection on Monday, Mar. 14. He allegedly pointed a gun at her in front of their children on that day. Court paperwork says that the woman told investigators that Jones came up to her face and said, “I don’t care if you call the police. I will kill you right here, right now.” A witness told police Jones reportedly went back later that day and stayed at the woman’s front door for 10 minutes.

More than two weeks later, on Tuesday, Mar. 29, the woman called police again, saying that Jones had been threatening her over text messages. Officers tried looking for Jones nearby, but he wasn’t found. According to court documents, the victim told 911 dispatchers that Jones had said that he would shoot her and “blow up her house,” according to court documents. Police say that Jones had called the victim about 25 times between the three-and-a-half-hour period. Officers reported seeing at least 15 to 20 missed calls from Jones on the woman’s cellphone.

The woman also told officers that she was worried Jones would take three children because he had called her saying that he was going to get the kids and take them to Atlanta. Instead, hours later, surveillance video caught Jones pouring some flammable liquid along the front of the house and lighting the home on fire. No one was hurt.

Court paperwork revealed that authorities and Jones had talked on the phone for over 40 minutes. In that call, Jones reportedly denied starting the fire but “expressed no concern for the welfare or condition of his children or estranged wife.” Jones told police they would have to “catch him,” the paperwork said.

Police did end up finding him after a Valley-wide search for Jones ended at a Scottsdale hotel Thursday afternoon. Authorities haven’t said how specifically they were able to track him down.

During a court appearance held this week, the victim told a Maricopa Count judge that she still feared for the safety of her children and asked the judge to have Jones set as non-bondable. The court said to the victim that it wouldn’t be possible for him to post bond because of the severity of those charges. Jones faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other assault and domestic-violence related charges. His bond is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.