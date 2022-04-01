Your Life
PCSO: Man who shot Pinal County deputy is linked to Aryan Brotherhood

Jason Forrester, 39, was identified to be the man who shot a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy,...
Jason Forrester, 39, was identified to be the man who shot a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy, according to investigators. This is his mug shot from 2021.(Dudleyville Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said shot a deputy in Dudleyville has been identified. PCSO said in an email sent out Thursday night the suspect is 39-year-old Jason Forrester. He is still in the hospital in stable condition. Lauren Reimer with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said he has an extensive criminal history and has identified himself to be an affiliate of the Aryan Brotherhood group, one of the United States’ oldest major white supremacist prison gangs and a national crime syndicate.

On Wednesday night around 7 p.m., an unidentified deputy was responding to a trespassing call when he spotted Forrester who had a warrant out for his arrest for dangerous drug possession. At some point, Forrester shot the deputy and he fired back and hit Forrester. Both were taken to the hospital. On Thursday, Sheriff Mark Lamb said that the deputy was “out of surgery, alert and in good spirits.”

Pinal County deputy out of surgery after being shot near Dudleyville

Forrester has previously served multiple sentences in the state prison system for burglary, weapons offenses, aggravated assault, and drug violations, according to Reimer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

